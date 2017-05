Retired referee Alex Kotey will be the Referees' Assessor for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa.

His main task is to assess Tunisia match officials Youssef Essrayri, Yamen Melloulchi and Hassan Abdelali.

The will be played on 10 June at the Akwa Ibom Stadium in Uyo.

