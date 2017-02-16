Wa All Stars quartet Hafiz, Arthur, Ofori and Ocran linked with moves abroad

Wa All Stars quartet Hafiz Adams, Richard Arthur, Emmanuel Ocran and Richard Ofori have all been linked with moves abroad, according to reports.

The four players impressed for the Northern giants as they clinched the Ghana Premier League title last season.

And, a string of clubs have expressed interest in their players.

Though the transfer window in mainland Europe has closed there are still possibilities for the players to head to the Scandinavian leagues.

Clubs in Sweden and Norway are mentioned as likely destination for the players though there are also interest from South Africa where goalkeeper Richard Ofori has already played trials.

Ocran and Arthur scored vital goals for the Ghana Premier League title-holders while captain Hafiz Adams is renowned for his great display in the defensive midfield area.

Goalkeeper Ofori was in post for Ghana at the 2017 AFCON bronze medal match.

