Ambitious Division One League side Dreams FC net sponsorship deal with Ezzy Paint

Division One League side Dreams FC have secured a sponsorship deal with Ezzy Paint Ghana.

Both parties agreed a deal on Friday but terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.

The Managing Director of Ezzy Paint Ghana, Moussa Ezzedine said: ''Dreams FC is a good club and well known, I have been following following them for long and I am happy with this deal.''

Dreams FC finished top of the Zone III table at end of the first round.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)