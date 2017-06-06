Ambitious Division One League side Dreams FC net sponsorship deal with Ezzy Paint
Division One League side Dreams FC have secured a sponsorship deal with Ezzy Paint Ghana.
Both parties agreed a deal on Friday but terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
The Managing Director of Ezzy Paint Ghana, Moussa Ezzedine said: ''Dreams FC is a good club and well known, I have been following following them for long and I am happy with this deal.''
Dreams FC finished top of the Zone III table at end of the first round.