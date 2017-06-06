Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ambitious Division One League side Dreams FC net sponsorship deal with Ezzy Paint

Published on: 06 June 2017
Dreams FC

Division One League side Dreams FC have secured a sponsorship deal with Ezzy Paint Ghana.

Both parties agreed a deal on Friday but terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.

The Managing Director of Ezzy Paint Ghana, Moussa Ezzedine said: ''Dreams FC is a good club and well known, I have been following following them for long and I am happy with this deal.''

Dreams FC finished top of the Zone III table at end of the first round.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations