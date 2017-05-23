Anderlecht star Frank Acheampong claims 'few' England offers

Versatile Anderlecht man Frank Acheampong claims he's received offers from 'few' English clubs.

The 23-year-old is coming off a successful season where he won the Belgian league crown with the Purple and White.

The Belgian giants blocked his move to Hull City last summer.

But the Ghanaian claim he's received few offers from clubs in England.

"A few clubs in England have been in touch but I cannot say anything right now." he told the BBC

The Ghana international made 29 appearances for Anderlecht and scored three goals.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)