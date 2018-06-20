Andre Ayew's future at Swansea to be decided in the coming days

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew will make a decision on his future in the next few days says spokesperson of the player, who rejoined the Welsh side in January.

Ayew returned to Swansea in January after a turbulent period at West Ham. However, following the demotion of Swansea from the English Premier League, it is unlikely Ayew will stay at Swansea.

Despites news of a move hovering around his younger brother, Fiifi Tackie who speaks for the brother indicated Andre will make a decision on his future in the coming days.

"With Andre, I'm sure that in few days to come, you will get to know where he will be leaving to [for the new season]," he told Goal.com.

Meanwhile, Swansea City have reportedly rejected an 8 million pound bid from Fulham to sign Jordan Ayew. According to reports, the Swans are demanding 13 millions pounds for the forward.

"On Fulham, we understand they've made an £8 million offer to Swansea City but I haven't been told of any rejection. I heard about their offer in the news and read it also on social media but I can't confirm or deny [that Jordan is aware of the impending deal]," Fiifi Tackie stated about reports of a Fulham move for Jordan.

"If you were Jordan, between Premier League and Championship, which one would you choose?"