Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Andre Ayew's future at Swansea to be decided in the coming days

Published on: 20 June 2018

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew will make a decision on his future in the next few days says spokesperson of the player, who rejoined the Welsh side in January. 

Ayew returned to Swansea in January after a turbulent period at West Ham. However, following the demotion of Swansea from the English Premier League, it is unlikely Ayew will stay at Swansea.

Despites news of a move hovering around his younger brother, Fiifi Tackie who speaks for the brother indicated Andre will make a decision on his future in the coming days.

"With Andre, I'm sure that in few days to come, you will get to know where he will be leaving to [for the new season]," he told Goal.com.

Meanwhile, Swansea City have reportedly rejected an 8 million pound bid from Fulham to sign Jordan Ayew. According to reports, the Swans are demanding 13 millions pounds for the forward.

"On Fulham, we understand they've made an £8 million offer to Swansea City but I haven't been told of any rejection. I heard about their offer in the news and read it also on social media but I can't confirm or deny [that Jordan is aware of the impending deal]," Fiifi Tackie stated about reports of a Fulham move for Jordan.

"If you were Jordan, between Premier League and Championship, which one would you choose?"

Comments

This article has comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations