Angolan top-flight side Santa Rita De Cassia have confirmed the signing of ex-Hearts coach Sergio Traguil.

The Portuguese trainer has found a new home after leaving the Ghanaian side.

He was demoted to the club's youth side after struggling with the senior team.

But the European has been snapped up by the Angolan side on a permanent deal.

Traguil will be coaching in his third African country after stints in Nigeria and Ghana.

