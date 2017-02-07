Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Asamoah Gyan tears ex-Hearts captain Amankwa Mireku to pieces, says he's unfit to criticize him

Published on: 07 February 2017

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has launched a stinging potshot at ex-Hearts defender Amankwah Mireku, saying he's unfit to criticize him.

Gyan, 31, is unhappy over criticism he lacked stamina during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where the four-time African champions placed a disappointing fourth.

The former Sunderland hitman has consistently revealed he is operating below 100% but managed to put up a decent performance during the three-week tournament.

Mireku, an ex-Hearts of Oak star, is reported to have called on the Ghana FA to strip Gyan off the captaincy in favour of West Ham United midfielder Andre Ayew.

But the Dubai-based striker, who is the country's all-time leading scorer, has not taken kindly to Amankwah's recent criticism.

“Amankwa Mireku is nowhere near my level in football. I expect Legends to talk about  me not him." Gyan is quoted by Kumasi-based Angel FM.

The legendary Ghanaian has a enviable mental fortitude which has seen him emerge the biggest brand of his generation.

By Patrick Akoto

  • john akpa says:
    February 07, 2017 04:17 pm
    When the bird stays too long on one tree it invites a stone. Gyan has served his country well. It is time to retire from the B. S. with dignity like Amoah. We have other strikers, we don't need a one legged postman to deliver our letters.
  • john akpa says:
    February 07, 2017 04:17 pm
  • Abdu says:
    February 07, 2017 04:37 pm
    "The legendary Ghanaian has a enviable mental fortitude which has seen him emerge the biggest brand of his generation." and so no criticism?.........Great player. Significant contribution to the national team. No doubt about his record as a footballer. He's been a very successful player- both football and money. . But that rather makes him a public figure who would be criticised even by persons who are far below the level of Amankwaah Mireku who happens to be an African champion. Are all the journalist who criticise Gyan and other great players legends? I am confused.

