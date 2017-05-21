Asante Kotoko ace Michael Akuffu passed fit to face Proud United in MTN FA Cup

Midfielder Michael Akuffu has been declared fit for Asante Kotoko’s MTN FA Cup round of 32 clash against Proud United in Agona Swedru on Sunday.

The midfielder was given three days off after suffering a contusion in the knee ligament in their match against Great Olympics.

He missed last Sunday’s league match at home against Tema Youth.

Akuffu had a full physical training session under the careful supervision of Instructor, Isaac Ayebah on Wednesday morning.

''Michael Akuffu is now fit. He can be used in the next game if the coach wishes,'' Team Nurse Gabriel Ofori Adjei said.

''He suffered a contusion in the left knee ligament in the Olympics match. We treated it and gave him three days off. He has recovered fully. He’s good to play.''

