Asante Kotoko announce juicy package for retired midfield legend Stephen Oduro

Asante Kotoko have announced a farewell package for retired midfielder Stephen Oduro.

Oduro spent close to 12 years at the club since joining from Real Tamale United (RTU) in 2000.

His stay was truncated by a move South Africa's Supersport after five years.

The club's Accra Representative and Premier League Board member Thomas Boakye Agyeman disclosed the following to Asantekotokosc.com.

(a) He will be kept close to the club as 'Kotoko Ambassador.

(b) The club will bear the cost covering his study of a coaching programme till he secures the Confederation of African Football (CAF) License ‘A’ certificate or any other administrative qualification.

(c) He will continue to enjoy his salary.

(d) Management will as well organise a testimonial match for him.

(e) Finally, his jersey number four (4) has been retired pending approval from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Confederation of African Football and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

