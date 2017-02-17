Asante Kotoko confirm Independence Day friendly clash with Hearts of Oak on 05 March

Asante Kotoko have confirmed they will play perennial rivals Hearts of Oak on 05 March in a friendly as part the country's 60th Independence Anniversary.

The club's Accra Representative and Premier League Board (PLB) member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman told the club's official website, asantekotokosc.com.

It will be the first Super Clash in 2017 and it will come weeks before the 2016/17 Premier League, match day eight fixture between the two sworn rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

