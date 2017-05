Asante Kotoko defender Abeiku Ainooson is close to completing a loan switch to regional rivals AshantiGold, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The centre back is expected to arrive in Obuasi on Friday to undergo a medical ahead of the move.

The Miners look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season after placing.

AshGold are currently sitting bottom on the league log.

By Nuhu Adams

