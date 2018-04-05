Asante Kotoko PRO debunks reports of Kwame Boahene suffering from 'stroke'

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong has debunked reports that Kwame Boahene has suffered a stroke.

Reports went widespread last week in Kumasi that, Asante Kotoko midfield dynamo Kwame Boahene has been struck down with a stroke.

The reports was further thickened after the former Medeama SC enforcer was omitted from the Porcupine Warriors squad for their Week 4 encounter against Techiman Eleven Wonders in which the Reds emerged 1-0 victors.

But the Club's scribe, Obed Acheampong has fiercely dismissed the claims and entreated their fans to treat it as a mere rumour during an interview with Kumasi-based radio station, Oyerepa FM.

"Kwame Boahene trained for two hours yesterday at Adako Jachie. It's never true that he is down with stroke. He only complained about unusual feeling in his ankle about some weeks ago," Acheampong told Oyerepa FM.

"He has been off for a week and some three days but the good news is that he is fully fit now but it will depend on coach Paa Kwasi if he will play on Sunday or not. Let's disregard all those rumuors about him suffering from stroke."

Kotoko will travel to the Obuasi Len Clay to face AshantiGold on Match Day 5 of the ongoing Ghana league.

