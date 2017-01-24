Asante Kotoko put SEVEN players on transfer list including striker Kwame Boateng

Asante Kotoko SC have transfer listed seven players including striker Kwame Boateng and midfielder Theophilus Nyame, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Nyame has also asked the club to release him since his future is hanging in a balance after the arrival of Michael Akuffo and Seth Opare.

Also expected to go out on loan are Akwasi Nti, Emmanuel Osei, Bennett Ofori and Michael Yeboah, who was signed after a trial session last season.

Burkinabe winger Halipha Sanogo has requested to travel to his country to sort out some personal problems.

By Nuhu Adams

