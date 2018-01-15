Asante Kotoko set to sign versatile Daniel Darkwah on a free transfer

Former Aduana Stars left back and winger Daniel Darkwah is very close to sealing a move to Asante Kotoko on a free transfer, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

Darkwah refused to renew with the league champions after his contract elapsed after the end of the 2016/2017 season.

He was on the verge of signing for South African top-flight side Maritzburg United but the deal collapsed with some unknown reasons.

The 26-year-old underwent a medical on Sunday and he is expected to officially sign for the Porcupine Warriors in the coming days.

Darkwah featured twenty times for Aduana Stars in the premiership last season and managed to score two goals.

He was captain for the Black Stars B when they played Burkina Faso in the two legged 2018 CHAN qualifier last year.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)