Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong wants prove critics wrong

Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong is of the view that the only way to shut your critics as a footballer is to go on the pitch and do your job.

Amos is regarded as one of the best defenders in the Ghana Premier League and is of the view that the only way to win as a footballer is always go out there and prove yourself.

“I think that as footballers we are all criticized when we don’t get it right on the pitch so it’s there we have to prove it right,” Amos said

“There are a lot things that happen in football but people don’t know but football is always that and has always been that way.”

“We will have to always be ready for all the attacks and make sure that we are always in the right mood for games.’”

Kotoko won their first league game and will be hoping to build on that against Berekum Chelsea this coming weekend.

