Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AshantiGold ace Roland Amouzou delighted with Miners early form in Ghana Premier League

Published on: 23 February 2017
Roland Amouzou

AshantiGold midfielder Roland Amouzou‏ believes the Miners are on the right patch after picking four points from the available nine in the Ghana Premier League.

Amouzou has been a regular since moving from Sekondi Hasaacas.

He posted on his official Twitter handle: ''Our season now tipping off, team taking shape now, GRT away performance. We munch the Porcupines this WKend, don't miss this meat.''

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations