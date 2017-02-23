AshantiGold ace Roland Amouzou delighted with Miners early form in Ghana Premier League

AshantiGold midfielder Roland Amouzou‏ believes the Miners are on the right patch after picking four points from the available nine in the Ghana Premier League.

Amouzou has been a regular since moving from Sekondi Hasaacas.

He posted on his official Twitter handle: ''Our season now tipping off, team taking shape now, GRT away performance. We munch the Porcupines this WKend, don't miss this meat.''