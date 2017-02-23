AshantiGold ace Roland Amouzou delighted with Miners early form in Ghana Premier League
AshantiGold midfielder Roland Amouzou believes the Miners are on the right patch after picking four points from the available nine in the Ghana Premier League.
Amouzou has been a regular since moving from Sekondi Hasaacas.
He posted on his official Twitter handle: ''Our season now tipping off, team taking shape now, GRT away performance. We munch the Porcupines this WKend, don't miss this meat.''
