Ashantigold coach CK Akunnor delighted with team's revival

Ashanti Gold SC head coach Charles Akonnor has praised his players performance after their 3-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

Two goals from the spot by Richard Ocran and one other from Hans Kwofie were enough for the Elephants to clinch their first three points in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Akonnor admitted he expected a tough challenge from the opponent, and claimed to be 'pleased' with the display of his team.

"Definitely we are very happy the way we played today. I think out confidence level has improved."

"We were aware of the opponent's strength. They are a well organized side. In the early minutes, because of the way they approached the game, they were well organized especially in defence."

"We found it very difficult to penetrate so we were a bit careful and had to be patient and continue to play and go for the opportunities."

"The opportunity came by way of penalty before getting another. A good work from the boys and I'm very happy."

The Miners have gone three straight games without defeat which has seen them move three points from safety.

