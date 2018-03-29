AshGold coach CK Akonnor: Karela United are the toughest we have played so far

AshantiGold coach CK Akonnor has described Karela United as the most difficult opponents his face as faced this season.

The Elephants edged the newly promoted side with a hard fought 1-0 scoreline on Wednesday at the Len Clay stadium.

Despite previously beating Wa All Stars and Hearts of Oak, Akonnor insists Karela United are the toughest side his side have faced.

"This is probably the toughest of the three matches we have played so far in the league this season," he said.

"It was important we kept our focus because winning against Hearts of Oak was a big deal and therefore if you are not careful, you could be complacent.

"We spoke about that and realized the match was difficult, the opponents were discplined."

Akonnor was proud of his players performance which denied the premiership debutants at least a point.

"But we didn't give them anything, we gave them nothing and that's what I am proud of. If we continue to do this, it will help us," he added.

