AshGold manager C.K Akonnor picks 40’ LED TV as NASCO Coach of the Month of March

AshGold manager C.K Akonnor has picked a 40’ LED TV for emerging the NASCO Coach of the Month of March in the Ghana Premier League.

Coach C.K. Akonnor picked the award from the office of NASCO at Kokomlemle in Accra ahead of his side’s clash with Liberty Professionals on Wednesday.

Akonnor was voted NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach and Player of the month of March after beating off competition from Klaus Rasmussen and Henry Willington of WAFA and Hearts respectively.

Akonnor registered an impressive three wins and a draw to emerge winner over his counterparts.

C.K was also given a trophy and an electronic men’s grooming machine as part of the award by NASCO – official man of the match and coach/player of the month sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile the Player of the Month, Aminu Mohammed, who will receive a NASCO 32 inch LED television, a trophy and an electronic men's grooming machine is yet to pick his award.

NASCO announced the new package for the Coach and Player of the Month in February this year at the start of the Ghana Premier League.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

