Aston Villa fans urge Steve Bruce to start pacy winger Albert Adomah against Barnsley tonight

Aston Villa wants Albert Adomah to start ahead of the Championship clash against Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Steve Bruce men have failed to impress in the last three games with Adomah playing 29 minutes in two games.

The Ghana international is largely seen as the most creative force in the team but surprisingly been left in the lurch in recent matches.

And Villa fans have taken to Twitter to urge the manager to start the 29-year-old ahead of the clash against the Yorkshire side at Villa Park.

#avfc team 4 tomoz Johnstone Hutton Taylor Baker Chester Lansbury Hourihane Bjarnason Adomah Kodjia Hogan#5atthebackisnotworking #avfc — Isaac Barrington (@Isyb_Futsal) February 13, 2017

@ViewsVilla Bjarnason is off the pace. Been chasing shadows last couple of games. Adomah has to start. More likely to make something happen — Johno (@AvfcJohnson) February 13, 2017

4-3-3 tomorrow please Bruce, Gardner sitting (Lansbury ain't a holding midfielder) kodjia reluctantly on the left, Adomah right #avfc pic.twitter.com/3pYQlgIz1r — Pricey (@DJ_Pricey) February 13, 2017

Our strongest 11 - 4-3-3: Johnstone Bree, Chester, Baker, Taylor, Lansbury, Jedinak, Hourihane, Adomah, Hogan, Kodjia. #avfc — Luke Marshall (@marshallavfc) February 13, 2017

@AV_The_Informer I'd also start Green & Adomah but 442. Not sure Bruce would survive dropping Kodjia & losing lol — Daniel Gardiner (@DanielG1985UTV) February 13, 2017

Hope Bruce reverts back to a 4-4-2 tomorrow. Bikir and Adomah on the wings, Henri and Conor in the middle, Kodjia and Hogan up top. #AVFC — Adz (@AdzW90) February 13, 2017

@TheVillaHome Bunn Bree Chester Baker Taylor Hourihane Lansbury Adomah Grealish Kodja Hogan — Keaton (@keatongibbs00) February 14, 2017

