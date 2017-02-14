Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Aston Villa fans urge Steve Bruce to start pacy winger Albert Adomah against Barnsley tonight

Published on: 14 February 2017
Albert Adomah

Aston Villa wants Albert Adomah to start ahead of the Championship clash against Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Steve Bruce men have failed to impress in the last three games with Adomah playing 29 minutes in two games.

The Ghana international is largely seen as the most creative force in the team but surprisingly been left in the lurch in recent matches.

And Villa fans have taken to Twitter to urge the manager to start the 29-year-old ahead of the clash against the Yorkshire side at Villa Park.

 

