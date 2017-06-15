Australia-based Ghanaian midfielder Joshua Tumoe itching for move to Europe

Australia-based Ghanaian midfielder Joshua Tumoe is fully convinced he will get more recognition when moves to Europe.

The super talented Joshua Tumoe whose Ghanaian name is Emmanuel Agyapong is a cult figure in the Western Australian league due to his tantalizing and immaculate skills which has caught many spell bound.

He has played his entire professional career so far in Australia where he moved to from Ghana at age 14 but now fancy a transfer to Europe, where he hopes to benefit from the huge spotlight.

''Europe is everybody dream'' he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

''Europe is where I want to be. I have played in the Australian League and five times I have been the best player.

''Moving to Europe I think will be very good for me. I believe in my skill and I believe in myself so I don't think I will have a problem.''

Tumoe plays for Armadale Soccer Club.

