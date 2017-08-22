Austria Wien defender Kadri Mohammed jumps to Maxwell Konadu’s defence after Black Stars B defeat to Burkina Faso

Austria Wien center back Kadri Mohammed has jumped to the defence of Black Stars B assistant coach Maxwell Konadu following Ghana’s shocking defeat to the Local Stallions of Burkina Faso in the CHAN 2018 qualifier.

Ghana were shockingly lashed 2-1 by the visiting Burkina Faso side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, failing to qualify for the tournament for the second time running.

But the former AshGold defender says the coach must not be faulted for Ghana’s defeat insisting Ghanaians need to understand football.

“Maxwell Konadu is a good coach and Ghanaians must calm down. This is football and Ghanaians must understand. Sometimes you win, lose or draw and Ghanaians need to understand. All hope is not lost. Ghana is a strong country. All will be well,” he wrote on facebook.

Ghanaians have descended heavily on the technical team for Ghana’s failure to make it to Kenya next year, the second time in a row after losing by a lone goal to Ivory Coast in Abidjan in 2015 to miss out of the tournament in Rwanda in 2016.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

