Austrian side LASK Linz loan out former Ghana U20 defender Kennedy Boateng to SV Ried

Former Ghana U20 defender Kennedy Kofi Boateng has been loaned to relegated side SV Ried after from LASK Linz, GhanaSoccernet.com can confirm.

The former West African Football Academy centre back will now be playing in the Austrian second tier despite helping the mother club to gain promotion into the top flight.

The 20 year old made ten appearances and scored twice for the newly promoted side in the Austrian second tier league last season.

He also featured twelve times with one goal for LASK Linz Juniors.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)