Austrian side Lustenau not weakened despite exit of Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena

Austrian side Lustenau have not been weakened despite the departure of Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena.

Dwamena, 21, joined Swiss side FC Zurich in a lucrative move in January after an explosive two-year spell with the Austrian side.

But the departure of the highly-rated striker has not shaken the side with Julian Wießmeier replacing the Ghanaian.

The German appears to be filled the void created by the absence of Dwamena after scoring a splendid goal in their last test.

Austrian media are claiming Lustenau have not been affected by the departure of the West African.

Dwamena's form for Lustenau in the Austrian second-tier league saw him bag 18 leagues goals in the first-half of the season and added three (3) in other competitions to wrap up with 21 goals.

