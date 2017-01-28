Avram Grant rubbishes claims he doesn't watch the Ghana Premier League

Ghana coach Avram Grant has sharply rejected claims that he does not watch the Ghana Premier League.

The Israeli has come under attacks from local press for not watching the local league to scout talents.

But the former Chelsea boss has rejected the claims, insisting he has stayed in Ghana more than any local coach.

He made the claims in an interview with the DailyMail's Jonathan Wilson.

“I was in Ghana more than any other foreign coach before,” he says. “I’ve seen all the teams in the local leagues.” The players good enough to challenge for selection, though, are all in Europe. “I need to see them,” Grant explains.

“They [the critics] want me to be there all the time but they don’t understand that for me Ghana is a vacation. You know that it’s better to be in Ghana in a five-star hotel and eat well and see the game only at the weekend, instead of going every two days to another country to see games, especially in November, December.”

Grant guided Ghana to win silver at the 2015 AFCON and has already reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 edition which is ongoing in Gabon.

