Azam FC star Daniel Amoah visits former club Medeama in Tarkwa

Published on: 08 June 2017
Daniel Amoah (left) with Medeama CEO James Essilfie

Azam FC defender Daniel Amoah paid a surprised visit to his former club Medeama in Tarkwa on Thursday.

The towering centre-back, nicknamed  'Azaaro' interacted with top clubs officials including President Moses Armah and Chief Executive James Essilfie at the club's secretariat.

Amoah graduated from the club's Academy to become an integral member of the team.

The former Ghana Under-20 defender won two FA Cup crowns with the Mauve and Yellows.

The hugely talented centre-back joined Tanzanian giants Azam FC after excelling in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup with the Ghanaian side last year.

 

