Bashir Hayford: AshGold coach insists exodus won't derail season's target

AshantiGold head coach Bashiru Hayford claims he is not bothered by the exodus of key players.

The former Asante Kotoko SC and Medeama SC trainer had only three from last season in his starting line-up which beat Great Olympics 3-1 at home on Saturday.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Amos Addai and captain Joshuan Tijani Joshua were the only players from last season's squad.

"I have lost my wife before and that doesn't mean that's the end of the world. So losing players doesn't mean there won't be replacements," Hayford said.

"That's even where an opportunity will be opened to somebody and you could see it. I don't feel it at all. If by next season some of these players leave, that's my work.

"I don't really it when players leave the club. The only thing I will do is to fill the gap left."

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)