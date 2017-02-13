Bechem United coach Annese bemoans lack of killer instinct after slim MC Alger win

Bechem United coach Vicenzo Alberto Annese is unhappy with his side's narrow 2-1 win over MC Alger in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg tie.

However, the Italian was content with football displayed by his side.

''It was good match, first official match for me, players played good football but should have scored more. For me its very important to win, but you must score more goals,'' Annese said in a post-match interview

''My players tried had to get more goals after going ahead but we couldn’t. I’m happy for the team, but am not happy because we should have scored more.

Bechem will travel to Algiers this week for the return leg.

