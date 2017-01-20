Bechem United coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese wants to win Ghana Premier League in first season

Bechem United new coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has sent a strong signal to his Ghana Premier League rivals saying he wants to win the 2016/2016 season title.

The Italian UEFA Pro Licensed coach has claimed Bechem United are the best team in the World.

He has targeted to stay with the FA Cup champions for a longer period to achieve his dream.

"I have come here to stay because I want to win. I'm reminding everybody that I don't want to be here for short period," Annese told Ultimate FM.

"I want win here, I want to win in Ghana. Each team in Ghana have the potential of being the best so for me Bechem United are the best team in the world."

By Nuhu Adams

