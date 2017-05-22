Bechem United deputy coach Solomon Odwo bemoans his side's wastefulness in FA Cup win over Guan United

Deputy coach of Bechem United Solomon Odwo has expressed concern about his side's profligacy following their slim win over Guan United in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

The Hunter defeated Guan United 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 of the competition courtesy a Yaw Abosti's first half goal after wasting the plethora of chances that came their way.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of the game, the former Berekum Chelsea coach said, “Fantastic! What was important was for us to win, it is a knock out competition and as you know we are the defending champions. We work so hard this week so that we make sure we handle every match well, we created chances we missed."

Bechem United won the competition last season when they defeated second-tier side Okwahu United 2-1 in the finals.

