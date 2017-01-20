Bechem United skipper Asante Agyemang wants to win the Ghana Premier League title

Bechem United skipper Asante Agyemang is targeting the Ghana Premier League title after they tasted victory by winning the FA Cup last season.

Bechem United will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup this season and the skipper wants to add the domestic league title to their growing cabinet.

““Personally I want to win the League title with Bechem United, that is the target I have set for myself,” he spoke to Ghana Sports Newspaper.

“We did well to win the the FA Cup last season and so he have to try hard and better that performance by winning the League title this time.

