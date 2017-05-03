Bechem United striker Ahmed Toure rules of future return to Asante Kotoko

Bechem United forward Ahmed Toure has ruled out the possibility of returning to giants Asante Kotoko in the future.

“I am not ready to go back to Kotoko and I will never go there gain but in case Hearts of Oak come for my service I will accept to play for them.”

“I don’t want to go back to Kotoko because the management doesn’t know how to handle and treat players well. I wasn’t happy about the way they handle me”.

Ahmed Toure told Kwesi Koomson of ASEDA FM.

Ahmed Toure has scored six goals in the Ghana Premier League 2016/2017 season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)