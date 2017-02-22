Bechem United’s Ahmed Toure disappointed in CAF Champions League exit

Bechem United’s Ivorian forward Ahmed Toure has revealed he is disappointed in his sides exit from the CAF Champions League.

The striker could do little as the Hunters suffered elimination in the first round having lost 5-3 on aggregate to Algerian Club MC Alger.

“We did our best, we were hoping to do very well, When we went there some decisions didn’t go our way,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com.

“That is part of the game, we have to correct our mistakes and try and do well in the League.

“We are yet to play a game, we play our first game against Kotoko and it is an important match, so we have to forget about what happened in the Confederations Cup and focus on the League now.”

Toure 28-year-old will be playing against his former side Asante Kotoko this afternoon.

