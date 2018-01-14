Belgium giants KRC Genk tracking Ghanaian striker Joseph Paintsil

Belgium giants KRC Genk are close to signing young Ghanaian attacker Joseph Paintsil.

The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan deal at Hungarian top-flight side Ferencváros from a Ghana Premier League side.

According to multiple sources in Ghana and Belgium, Genk have held talks with the parent club Tema Youth.

Painstil joined Ferencváros in August last year and has been the fans favorite since making his debut.

He has had a great season so far with Ferencváros TC scoring six goals in 12 appearances.

Genk currently sit 12th in the Belgian top-flight league with 24 points after 20 matches.

By Albert Etsiwah Twitter: nana_de_squake

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s)