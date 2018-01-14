Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Belgium giants KRC Genk tracking Ghanaian striker Joseph Paintsil

Published on: 14 January 2018
Joseph Paintsil

Belgium giants KRC Genk are close to signing young Ghanaian attacker Joseph Paintsil.

The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan deal at Hungarian top-flight side Ferencváros from a Ghana Premier League side.

According to multiple sources in Ghana and Belgium, Genk have held talks with the parent club Tema Youth.

Painstil joined Ferencváros in August last year and has been the fans favorite since making his debut.

He has had a great season so far with Ferencváros TC scoring six goals in 12 appearances.

Genk currently sit 12th in the Belgian top-flight league with 24 points after 20 matches.

By Albert Etsiwah              Twitter: nana_de_squake

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment
  • Lac says:
    January 14, 2018 10:44 am
    csaló banda ...
  • Lac says:
    January 14, 2018 10:44 am
    csaló banda ...
  • akárki says:
    January 14, 2018 11:48 am
    pénzéhes kurva!
  • Lac says:
    January 14, 2018 10:44 am
    csaló banda ...
  • akárki says:
    January 14, 2018 11:48 am
    pénzéhes kurva!
  • kuku says:
    January 14, 2018 03:20 pm
    Paintsill has a valid contract with Ferencvaros. If he breaks the contract maybe cant play on the next 2-3 years , and his reputation will beb end in Europe.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations