Berekum Chelsea chief Oduro Sarfo hauled before Ethics Committee over Kotoko bribery comments

The Ghana FA Ethics Committee has invited Oduro Sarfo, an official of Berekum Chelsea FC to appear at its next sitting on Thursday, 18 January at the secretariat in Accra.

This is as a result of a complaint filed by Asante Kotoko SC in which they allege that Sarfo has made comments on various media platforms, seeking to damage the image of the Club.

According to a letter received from Asante Kotoko, Sarfo alleged on various radio stations that Asante Kotoko SC was involved in alleged match fixing in their Match day 30 game against Liberty Professionals in the just ended season.

The club tendered in evidence audio recordings and transcripts of alleged comments made by Oduro Sarfo.

Kwadwo Takyi Arhin, CEO of Techiman Eleven Wonders and Baba Gado, President of Amidaus Professionals FC have also been invited to appear before the Committee on the same day for alleged unethical comments they made on some radio stations and other media platforms.

Anybody with any information that will help in the Committee's investigations into these matters should kindly contact its Secretary at the GFA Secretariat.

