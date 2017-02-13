Berekum Chelsea install Ernest Osei Boateng as new CEO

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea have appointed Ernest Osei Boateng as the club's new Chief Executive Officer.

Boateng served in a similar capacity at Division One League sides Mighty Royals and Bofoakwa Tano.

He started his reign with defeat as the former league champions were beaten 2-1 by returnees Tema Youth

He told Sunyani-based Space FM: ''I have been the CEO for two different clubs in the past and they were all division one league clubs and you do not need to be told the difference between the division one and the premier league.

''It was not a bad performance overall and it was only unfortunate we conceded 2 goals in the first half but the second half performance was very good and after we pulled a goal back, we were on top and could have had the equalizer.

“Mind you, most of the new players came from the first division, players like Joe Cole and Tawiah from Arsenal and after the first half, we called them and talked to them and they upped their performance.

''Though we lost by 2-1 in our first game of the season but the second half performance really exuded confidence and I am sure if we build on these performances, with the fans supporting us with their well wishes and prayers, we could be in for a really remarkable season.

''With my efforts as the CEO together with management, we will work to ensure the progress of the team this season and so the fans so be rest assured.''

