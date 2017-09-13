Bernard Morrison revels in debut Orlando Pirates goal

Striker Bernard Morrison has expressed huge delight after scoring his first goal for Orlando Pirates.

Morrison's ninth minute goal ensured the Bucs sealed the points in a 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old has struggled to impress since joining from Democratic Republic of the Congo outfit AS Vita Club last year.

New Orlande Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic handed him a starting role and the former AshantiGold player grabbed the opportunity with an impressive showcase.

''It feels good and I’m happy that I have scored my first goal for the club,'' Morrison told Soccer Laduma

''You know, I have been with the club for a year and it wasn’t good that I wasn’t playing or scoring. It felt like the club was wasting money on me or something.

''When I recovered from injury I pushed myself hard to prepare for when I get an opportunity to play. I’m happy it came and I managed to score.''

