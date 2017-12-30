Black Princesses beat South Africa 4-0 in friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier against Cameroon

Ghana’s Black Princesses hit four past South Africa in a trial match as they continue their preparations for next month’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

The Ladies produced an absolutely classy performance to win 4-0 on Friday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Team captain Priscilla Adubea scored twice with midfielders Grace Asantewaa and Rafia Alhassan getting their names on the score sheet.

South African also used the game to test their strength ahead of their final qualifier against Nigeria.

The Black Princesses who have already appeared at the World Cup on four occasions eliminated Gambia 10-1 on aggregate to set a clash with Cameroon in the final round of qualifiers.

