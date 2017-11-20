Black Princesses to face Cameroon in final 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Ghana will face Cameroon in the final 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier next year.

The first leg will be played in Yaounde on 12 January, 2017 and the return encounter after two weeks.

The Black Princesses reach the last round after a 10-1 aggregate win over Kenya following a 5-1 second round success.

Nigeria will engage South Africa in the other qualifier with the winner advancing to the finals.

The 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finals will be played from 5-24 August.

