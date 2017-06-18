Black Stars B captain Daniel Darkwah targets 2018 CHAN qualification

Black Stars team B captain Daniel Darkwa is targeting qualification to 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament to be hosted by Kenya.

The team have failed to qualify to the last two editions and have also been twice losing finalist. They were beaten in the maiden edition by DR Congo before losing to Libya in 2015 in South Africa.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has been camping with the local team for almost over a month now preparing them for the task ahead.

“We missed out in the two previous editions, so this time around we want to make it to the competition in Kenya,” he spoke to Ghanasportsonline.com.

“We have Burkina Faso first and we must win that game to advance to the next round.

“They are a strong side but nothing is impossible, we have been preparing very well and all the players are serious at training.”

They will play Burkina Faso in the CHAN qualify and will also be involved in the WAFU tournament to be hosted in Ghana.

