Black Stars B star Winful Cobbinah: Our target is to win WAFU Cup of Nations

Midfielder Winful Cobbinah has reiterated Ghana's desire to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on home soil.

The Hearts of Oak talisman made his debut on Thursday and was influential in the Black Stars' 2-0 win over Guinea which sent them to the summit of Group A.

Ghana's improved performance has revived their tournament winning chances and Cobbinah is confident they can be champions.

''Yes that is our target and we will do everything possible to win it,'' he said in a post-match interview.

''It is still early days to say we are the best to win the tournament, there are good teams also in there.

''But we will do everything possible to make sure we win, that is our goal.''

Cobbinah is expected to retain his position ahead of Saturday's second Group A match against Mali.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)