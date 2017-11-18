Black Stars deputy coach Maxwell Konadu calls on Kotoko to set long term targets

Black Stars deputy coach and head coach of the Black Stars B Maxwell Konadu has called on the leadership of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to set long term target for the club instead of always relying on short term options.

Maxwell, a former Kotoko striker and coach believes the time has come for the leadership of the club to think outside the box and look at what they club will be able to achieve in the long term.

The Black Stars head coach insists that short term targets have always confronted the club with the same challenges in a vicious cycle and the only solution is to have a long term objective.

“Whoever is in charge of the club must serve long term target for the club because we have always been short term in our planning and we end up repeating the same mistakes,” Maxwell Konadu told GHANAsoccernet.com

“The leadership of the club must set targets for the club such that even if they are no more in office, they will be proud of the club’s achievements,” he noted.

Maxwell, who won the league title in his first season as Kotoko coach before moving to become the assistant coach of the Black Stars wants the Porcupine Warriors to position themselves as other big clubs on the continent by thinking outside the box.

He adds that if the leadership of the club positions the club very well by putting in place long term achievable targets, the club could even reap the benefits of their plans even before the entire duration of the plan is exhausted.

“When the club plans very well, it is likely they can start achieving some of the goals even before the entire plan is exhausted as we see with other clubs on the continent.

“The era of winning the league and going to participate in Africa club competitions must be discarded and the club must look at sitting back and planning well to rule the continent once again.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

