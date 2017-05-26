Black Stars newbie Thomas Agyepong helps NAC Breda overcome NEC Nijmegen Eredivisie promotion playoffs

Ghanaian youngster Thomas Agyepong enjoyed 90 minutes of action for NAC Breda as they secured a vital 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie promotion playoffs.

The 20-year-old winger received his debut call-up by Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, who named him among his 30-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ethiopia and the two international friendly matches against USA and Mexico.

Currently on a season loan at NAC Breda from English Premier League side, Manchester City, Agyepong made 27 appearances this season having scored twice.

The former Right to Dream Academy youngster propelled NAC Breda to finish fifth but could earn promotion to the top-flight league next season via the playoffs.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)