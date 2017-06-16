Black Stars striker Majeed Waris hints at Lorient exit

Ghana forward Majeed Waris has hinted that he will be exiting French club Lorient following the club’s relegation from the top flight.

The Black Stars striker who was injured at the beginning of the season hit top form as the season was drawing to a close, scoring some important goals for Lorient.

But he has hinted that he will leave Les Merlus for another club next season.

“Definitely I will be leaving. Am just hoping to see the direction Allah has for me. But for moving, I know I will move,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com in an exclusive interview.

“I can quite say where I will be going because it is early days yet but I can say for sure that I will be leaving.

“I have had some offers. I will consider them and see which one will be good for me and my family,” he added.

Waris scored 9 goals for Lorient this season despite being plagued by injuries.

