Black Stars technical team depleted over Baba Rahman

The Black Stars technical team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations has reduced after Professional Kwesi Mintah travelled with injured Baba Rahman to London.

Mintah, a qualified coach, is the team's psychologist and has accompanied the crocked left back to his parent club Chelsea.

Rahman suffered a knee injury during last Tuesday's 1-0 win over Uganda and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

He has been recalled to Cobham where he is to be further examined and start treatment.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)