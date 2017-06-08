Bolga All Stars defender Moro Ibrahim eyes Hearts scalp

Bolga All Stars defender Moro Ibrahim says they are well equipped to inflict defeat on Hearts of Oak in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League on Friday.

The Star of the East lads will fancy their chances when they square-off against Hearts of Oak, who suffered a resounding 5-0 defeat to WAFA at the Red Bull Arena last Sunday as they bid to extricate their ailing debut campaign.

And according to Moro Ibrahim, his outfit are well determined to pick maximum points against the premier giants.

“We will go all out and do our best against Hearts who are very difficult to beat at home. We’re not in a good position at the moment so we must do our best and climb out of the relegation," he told Sports Crusader.

“The playing body and the technical are focused towards the clash and hopefully we can get something from the game."

Bolga All Stars are languishing at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League log with just 11 points from 17 games.

