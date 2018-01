Bologna are demanding €10m for midfielder Godfred Donsah who has been linked with Serie A campaigners Torino.

According to reports in Italy, the Ghana international is pushing for a move away from the club.

With an initial offer of €6m from Torino, Bologna could be

Donsah has been in top form this term having played 19 Serie A matches and scored two goals.

