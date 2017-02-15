Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Book of condolence for Sam Arday to be opened on Sunday

Published on: 15 February 2017
Sam Arday

A book of condolence for renowned Ghanaian coach Sam Arday will be opened on Sunday at his family house in Lartebiokorshie. 

The former technical director at West African Football Academy (WAFA) died last Sunday in Accra at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

A statement on WAFA SC's official Facebook page read: ''We wish to inform all sympathizers that a book of condolence for our beloved technical director Mr Sam Arday who died on Sunday, 12 February will be opened from Saturday 18 February 2017 at his father's residence at house No. A364/4, Ayikoi Teiko Cresent, Lartebiokorshie.

''Funeral arrangements will be announced later.''

