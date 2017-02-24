Bookmakers tip Avram Grant among favourites to takeover Leicester City after Ranieri sacking

Ex-Ghana coach Avram Grant is among favourites tipped for the Leicester City job.

The Foxes parted ways with the Italian who guided them to clinch a historic English Premier League crown last season.

Bookmakers says Grant could be considered for the job, with Paddypower predicting he is 8-1 favourites to land the post

The former Chelsea manager is without a job after mutually parting ways with the West Africans earlier this month.

Alan Pardew is Paddy Power’s early 5-1 favourite to be next permanent Foxes manager with Gary Rowett and Mark Warburton 10-1 shots.

