Bookmakers tip Avram Grant among favourites to takeover Leicester City after Ranieri sacking
Ex-Ghana coach Avram Grant is among favourites tipped for the Leicester City job.
The Foxes parted ways with the Italian who guided them to clinch a historic English Premier League crown last season.
Bookmakers says Grant could be considered for the job, with Paddypower predicting he is 8-1 favourites to land the post
The former Chelsea manager is without a job after mutually parting ways with the West Africans earlier this month.
Alan Pardew is Paddy Power’s early 5-1 favourite to be next permanent Foxes manager with Gary Rowett and Mark Warburton 10-1 shots.