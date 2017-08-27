Breaking News: Dreams FC return to Ghana top-flight after emphatic 3-0 win over Okwahu United

Dreams FC returned to the Ghana top-flight on Sunday after their emphatic 3-0 win over Okwahu United sealed them a place in the Premier League.

The Still Believe lads return to the country's flagship competition at the first attempt, just one season after they were demoted from the top-flight.

Their win over Asase Aban ensured that they cannot be caught by second-placed Heart of Lions who dropped points on Saturday.

Dreams sealed their return to top-flight soccer following Heart of Lions' loss to Young Wise in the Zone's match.

The Kweiman based side become the second club to seal their place in the top-flight for next season after Karela United secured their place earlier this month.

